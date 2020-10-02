Economic revival foremost under Budget 2021

PETALING JAYA: Addressing the economic fallout resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic should be key in Budget 2021.

Among the most urgent matters that need to be dealt with are enhancing digital proficiency and helping ailing industries, particularly tourism and retail, get back on their feet, economists and entrepreneurs told theSun yesterday.

Dr Yeah Kim Leng, professor of Economics at the Sunway Business School, said the government should also focus on managing debt and ensure efficient spending.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz is scheduled to table the national budget for next year at the coming Dewan Rakyat sitting on Nov 6.

Yeah pointed out that in today’s ever changing economic landscape, it is essential for businesses to become more digitally savvy. “Embracing technology will improve efficiency, productivity and creativity, as well as improve resilience,” he said.

He noted that the government has taken the first steps in this direction. In June, it awarded RM140 million in matching grants under the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation for technological training, seller subsidies and sales assistance.

It has also set aside RM700 million to be disbursed as grants and loans to finance the digital transformation of small and medium enterprises.

Yeah said priority must also be given immediately to the needs of low-income households. Providing income support to this group will help raise consumption spending, he said.

“To achieve a high-income status, we cannot have the B40 group paid minimum wages. Improvements can be made through policy initiatives focusing on investments that will bring better-paying jobs and higher value economic activity,” he said.

“Malaysia can weather a potential economic fallout through efficient spending and good debt management,” he added.

Small and Medium Enterprises Association Malaysia secretary Yeoh Seng Hooi urged the government to give special attention to those in the hospitality and retail segments, pointing out that they need an immediate boost to get themselves out of a cash-flow crunch.

“To stay afloat, we need orders and sales to come in,” he said. “The various stimulus packages, wage subsidies and moratorium on loan repayments have gone some way in alleviating their problems but more needs to be done.”

However, economist Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam cautioned against over-dependence on the government.

“The government’s hands are tied because of the fiscal constraints,” the director of the Asia Strategy and Leadership Institute said.

As such, he said, the private sector should play a bigger role in helping to revive the economy.

“They can do this by having endowment funds and offering incentives (to encourage industriousness and thereby raise productivity),” he said.

“Both the government and the private sectors can pursue the concept of shared prosperity. But we should also review and, if necessary, modify the New Economic Policy to make it acceptable to the private sector so that they can move forward without constraints,” he added.

Ramon also stressed the need for prudent spending. “The recently introduced RM10 billion economic stimulus package to help the country weather the negative impact of Covid-19 should be utilised wisely,” he said.