Economist: MAHB success a testimony of well-managed M’sian company, generating mutual economic benefits

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) success to continue operating the Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen (ISG) International Airport in Turkiye is a testimony to the ability of a well-managed Malaysian company to invest overseas and contribute to development in other countries.

Sunway University professor of economics Prof Yeah Kim Leng said it also generated mutually beneficial economic benefits and strengthened relationships between the two countries.

“MAHB’s achievement in securing an extension of its airport operations in Turkiye is a positive news for Malaysia’s corporate sector besides affirming the close ties between the leaders of the two countries.

“Besides enhancing the reputation of Malaysian firms among the international business community, the success of MAHB and other Malaysian companies could boost Malaysia’s gross national income through repatriation of profits and dividends,” he told Bernama.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the agreement after having a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Anwar said Turkiye is satisfied with the success of MAHB in the first stage and intended to extend the operations including building a longer runway.

According to Yeah, the support from both governments and the Turkish President’s expression of satisfaction and confidence in MAHB’s performance would greatly facilitate the company’s ability to complete the extension of the airport runway, in terms of financing and construction operations.

“With increased capacity and longer runway that will also improve safety, the airport will be able to accommodate more flights and passengers thereby leading to higher revenue and profitability for MAHB,” he added.

Fully owned by MAHB, the airport is the sixth busiest gateway in Europe, with passenger numbers reaching 25 million in 2021, which is 70 per cent of the pre-pandemic level. -Bernama