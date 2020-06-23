Economy may take up to two years to regain pre-pandemic levels, says economist

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s Covid-19 economic recovery is at risk of being hampered by timid domestic spending due to thousands of job losses and salary cuts, especially among the M40 group.

This could result in the country taking up to two years to rebound to pre-pandemic levels of economic activity.

The key concern is that many of those financially affected are from the M40 group, considered by economists as a key driver of the economy.

This middle-income group accounts for a significant proportion of the country’s total expenditure, contributing billions to the domestic economy each year.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia pro vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Nor Ghani Md Nor said the impact of low domestic spending could see gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2020 shrink to negative figures for the first time in more than 10 years.

“I would not be surprised if our GDP registers negative growth, possibly even -10%,” he told theSun yesterday.

“Many economists have predicted the post-Covid recovery to be V-shaped, very rapid. I think otherwise. It is more likely to be gradual, and it may take one or two years before we achieve pre-Covid growth.”

Malaysia’s GDP growth of 4.3% in 2019 was already the lowest since the global financial crisis in 2009, which moderated to -1.5%. However, the country was hardest hit in 1998 by the Asian financial crisis, when growth was -7.4%.

Nor Ghani was commenting on a front page report by theSun yesterday that thousands of households have potentially had their incomes reduced to almost, if not below, the “urban poor” level.

He said while there were no official statistics on this, the unemployment rate is expected to be worse than the current 5%, not including those who have had their salaries cut.

“Hence, domestic spending has definitely dropped (since the start of the pandemic), and will continue to do so in the foreseeable future, not only among the M40 but all household categories.”

To address this, Nor Ghani said the government must find ways to restore total expenditure and protect the productive capacity of the economy, apart from spending more to boost the economy while alleviating the difficulties faced by the middle and lower-income households.

Asli Centre for Public Policy chairman Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said it is pertinent that the government does all it can to ensure domestic spending is increased or it could lead to higher unemployment or potentially cause social unrest.

“Domestic consumption makes up about 50% of our GDP. If that goes down, the whole economy will go down.”

However, Ramon said with a limited budget, there is only so much the government could do to assist the rakyat financially, adding that the administration should now look at harnessing resources of the private sector.

“Consult them and encourage them to provide basic needs like housing, hospitals, education and transportation at minimal and reasonable profit. In return, the government can provide incentives to these companies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bank Islam chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the pandemic has exacerbated the issue of relative poverty in urban areas.

He said for those who were retrenched and are living in major cities, the situation could be devastating for them as far as cost of living is concerned, and would lead to more people refraining from spending.

“Perhaps what the country needs is better information flow on the measures and good response from the intended group.

“Constant engagement with the stakeholders is critical so that the affected individuals would be able secure a job as soon as possible,” he said.

