Economy Ministry: Half of the IPR allocation distributed to Inisiatif Usahawan Tani

KUALA LUMPUR: The Economy Ministry has explained that as much as 50 per cent of the RM750 million allocation under the Inisiatif Pendapatan Rakyat (IPR) has been allocated to the Inisiatif Usahawan Tani (INTAN).

According to the ministry, based on preliminary estimates, 20 per cent of the allocation was allocated for the Inisiatif Usahawan Makanan (INSAN) and 30 per cent for the Inisiatif Operator Perkhidmatan (IKHSAN).

Based on Budget 2023 announced by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Feb 24, a total of RM750 million has been allocated to the Economy Ministry to make the IPR a success for 2023.

Accordingly, the ministry aims to help at least 100,000 participants from extreme poor, poor and B40 households, especially for the three pilot initiatives under the IPR namely INTAN, INSAN and IKHSAN.

“These three pilot initiatives were identified to generate income sustainably and at the same time help to overcome the main issues that are currently being raised.

“This includes overcoming the issue of the high cost of living, the issue of high food imports and the issue of high dependence on foreign labour,” according to the ministry in a written reply published on the Parliament’s website yesterday.

The ministry was replying to a question from Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed@Hashim (PN-Kuala Terenganu) regarding the allocation of RM750 million for the implementation of IPR. -Bernama