Economy sector that contributes most during Covid-19 will be answered in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: Which sector contributes significantly to the country’s economic growth during the Covid-19 pandemic will be answered at the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order of the Meeting, the matter will be raised through a question by Rubiah Wang (GPS-Kota Samarahan) to the Prime Minister during the question and answer session.

She wants the Prime Minister to list the five economic sectors that contribute to the country’s economic growth and out of that, which which sector contributes the most to the country’s economic growth during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will also be a question by June Leow Hsiad Hui (PH-Hulu Selangor) to Women, Family and Community Development Minister on the type of protection and assistance for senior citizens who are at high risk of being infected by Covid-19.

Another question is by R. Sivarasa (PH-Sungai Buloh) to the Prime Minister on whether the government will introduce a policy to provide protection to whistleblowers.

Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin (BN-Rompin) will pose a question to Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister on the contribution of the cooperative movement to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

The oral question and answer session will then be continued with the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2021 at the committee stage by three more ministries, namely the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry, Rural Development Ministry of National Unity and the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

Yesterday witnessed the allocation for the Foreign Ministry, the National Unity Ministry and and the Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry in the 2021 Budget was passed at the committee stage with only one of them going through the bloc voting process.

The allocation for the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities was voted through bloc voting when more than 15 Members of Parliament rose and demanded bloc voting.

The Supply Bill 2021 for the ministry was passed at the committee level after 108 MPs voted in favour, 95 voted against, it while 17 were absent.

With the latest approval, it means the allocation for five ministries has been approved at the committee stage, with two of them through majority voice vote, and three through bloc voting.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the debate session will continue for 10 days until Dec 15, with the Third Session of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament will be for 29 days until Dec 17.-Bernama