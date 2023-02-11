ECOSS system being upgraded, ready by mid 2024- KPDN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cooking Oil Price Stabilization Scheme (eCOSS) which is currently being upgraded by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is expected to be fully completed by the middle of 2024.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Fuziah Salleh said that among the improvements implemented was to enable the system to control subsidised cooking oil at retail level so that sales are only allowed to target groups through identification documents.

“KPDN is also stepping up the monitoring of subsidised cooking oil packets supply through the eCOSS system as it monitors cooking oil transactions at various levels including refineries, packaging companies, wholesalers and retailers at one central base.

“This system allows the ministry to continuously monitor the distribution of subsidised cooking oil in the market in real-time,“ she said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was replying to a question by Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) regarding the move to increase the quota of 60,000 tonnes of subsidised packet cooking oil which was implemented since 2016, considering that the retail market is always facing a lack of supply and causing difficulties for domestic consumers and micro traders.

In the meantime, Fuziah said her ministry will fine tuned subsidised packet cooking oil quota with the cooperation of the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance.

“It is to ensure that any increase in quota does not have a negative impact on the government’s financial position,“ she said.

Fuziah said KPDN also studied the distribution of packers (Repackers) according to the population in each zone in the country to prevent subsidised cooking oil from leaving the designated zone.

“The setting of the zone will help enforcement to curb leakage (of subsidised cooking oil)... subsidy payment claims for sale of subsidised cooking oil by the packaging company outside the designated zone area will not be accepted by the eCOSS system,“ she said.

Meanwhile, she said KPDN’s internal audit report is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, as a guide to improve the mechanism and ensure cooking oil meets the target group.-Bernama