Ecoworld to unveil Malaysia’s first robot hotel

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Eco World Development Group Bhd (EcoWorld Malaysia) is set to introduce the country’s first robot guest registration and food delivery system in the third quarter of this year at its Eco Nest serviced apartments.

The company today signed a memorandum of understanding with Dun-Qian Intelligent Hotel Management Co. Ltd of Taiwan on adapting the technology to such tasks.

Dun-Qian is the first company to introduce a robotic system to the hotel industry in Taiwan.

EcoWorld president and chief executive officer Datuk Chang Kim Wah said 50 residential units and retail lots at Eco Nest have been leased to Dun-Qian for the purpose.

“For the first phase of this pioneer project, two or three robots will be used for guest check-in and check-out.

“Customers only have to give details of the unit they have booked to the robot, and they will then be shown the unit. The robot will also deliver food that has been ordered to their unit,“ he told reporters after the MoU signing here. — Bernama