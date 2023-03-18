ECRL achieves 10 million man-hours without lost-time injury

KUALA TERENGGANU: The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project has achieved the milestone of 10 million safe man-hours without any lost-time injury (LTI), according to project owner Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL).

This achievement was recorded at the end of February 2023, underpinned by the implementation of safe work practices on a 24/7 basis and effective teamwork at all levels of the project, it said in a statement issued jointly with the project’s engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contractor China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd (CCC-ECRL).

MRL and CCC-ECRL made the announcement in conjunction with the launch of the ECRL Safety and Health Campaign 2023 at the project’s Section 4 casting yard in Dungun today.

The project has a manpower of about 17,000 currently, consisting of personnel from the project owner, EPCC contractor and its subcontractors.

On the campaign, MRL chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak said it was launched to further instil safety awareness, identify potential hazards, and enhance workers’ confidence.

Themed “Alert Today, Alive Tomorrow”, the campaign would complement the rapid construction of the 665-kilometre ECRL alignment involving some 350 main work sites, he said.

The ECRL project launched its inaugural safety campaign back in March 2021 and has made progressive improvements to its safety management system, which includes the training of over 1,000 personnel through simulation and reactive safety exercises in its centralised safety training centres in Kemaman, Maran and Bentong approved by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health.

“These training centres also provide competency training for workers involving Authorized Entrant and Standby Person for confined spaces,” the statement said.

The training centres are equipped with a state-of-the-art virtual reality (VR) simulation with nearly 100 potential hazardous onsite situations and offer real-life experiences such as tunnel evacuation, electric shock, safety helmet crash and retaining wall pushing-over.

CCC-ECRL managing director Kong Qi said that traditionally, workers would have to sit through hour-long briefings on safety training.

“However, in a realistic VR simulation, they can experience potentially hazardous situations without getting hurt, and benefit from a more interactive and engaging learning experience. This approach has proven to be effective in achieving the zero LTI goal,” he said.

In expressing gratitude to Darwis and MRL for their trust and support, Kong added: “We both hold the common value that the safety of our workers is of utmost importance. The ECRL Safety & Health Campaign 2023 is our continuous commitment to sustain that value in the long run.” - Bernama