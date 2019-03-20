ECRL could end up costing RM130b if govt proceeds with project: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia could end up paying as much as RM130 billion for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) if it proceeds with the project now.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said the government would have to borrow up to RM60 million to finance the project.

“If we take 30 years to repay that debt, we will end up paying RM130 billion, taking into account the interests,” he added.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said (BN-Kuala Krau) who wanted to know the latest on the 688km project launch by the previous government.

Mahathir said the government wanted to avoid incurring debts. “We don’t want a situation where the country has to spend all its income to pay debts or be sued for bankruptcy,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

To another question on why former head of the Council of Eminent Persons Tun Daim Zainuddin was appointed to negotiate with China instead of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, the premier said there were “certain restrictions”.

He said the decision was based on the person’s ability to negotiate matters pertaining to the project, and the need to find someone who was acceptable to the people.

Mahathir is expected to raise the issue of the ECRL when he attends China’s second official summit on the Belt and Road Initiative in April.

It was reported on Feb 19 that discussions between Daim and his Chinese counterparts on reducing the size of the project “had reached the last mile”.

There was confusion in Putrajaya last month when Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Lim made contradictory remarks about the status of the ECRL, particularly over the question of whether or not it would be cancelled.