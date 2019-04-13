ECRL decision timely, ahead of PM’s visit to China: Saifuddin

KUANTAN: Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) has described the solution to the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project between Malaysia and China to be “a decision which is timely’.

He said this was because besides strengthening bilateral ties between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was also scheduled to attend a forum in China at the end of this month.

“The solution will enable both parties to move-on and discuss other matters relating to bilateral ties between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing,“ he said.

Saifuddin was speaking to reporters after attending a dinner event for participants of the ‘Familiarisation Visit for Diplomatic Corps to Pahang’ at the International Islamic University Malaysia (UIAM) Kuantan campus today.

Also present were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Fuziah Salleh who is also Kuantan Member of Parliament and UIAM Rector Prof Tan Sri Dr Dzulkifli Abdul Razak.

Saifuddin said the decision to continue with the ECRL project at a much cheaper cost and covering a new network was an important decision by the Pakatan Harapan government because the original cost was too high. — Bernama