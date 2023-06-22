ECRL in Kelantan expected to be completed six months earlier

PASIR PUTEH: Construction of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Kelantan is expected to be completed six months ahead of its original schedule in Jan 2027.

Kelantan Public Works Department deputy director Nik Soh Yaacoub said in term of progress so far, the project has reached 61.97 per cent with a total manpower of 1,500.

He said the current progress of the project involved bridge construction, land reclamation and piling while the construction of the first ECRL station in the state had also started.

“We are confident that this project can be completed six months earlier than the original target since the progress of the work carried out by China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC) and Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) is ahead of schedule.

“The seriousness exhibited by CCCC and MRL in addition to the technological sophistication used in implementing this project is one of the contributors for the speedy implementation,“ he said.

He told reporters during a Technical Visit to ECRL Station 1 Site in Kampung Jerus, here today, which was also attended by CCCC Section 1 executive project manager Wang Guan Chao and MRL Regional Construction manager Section 1,2 and 3, Wan Adnan Wan Matt.

Commenting further, Nik Soh said the technology brought by CCCC not only saves time to complete projects but also saves manpower.

“In terms of the iron fabrication process, it uses new technology that can save time and manpower. In addition, cleanliness can also be maintained at the same time as it can reduce the waste produced.

“With the initial expectation that the construction of the project will be completed, this facility can also indirectly be used by the community, especially when Kelantan hosts the Malaysian Games (SUKMA) in 2026,“ he said. - Bernama