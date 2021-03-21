ECRL industrial skills training programme to benefit 5,000 locals

KUANTAN: The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) Industrial Skills Training Programme (PLKI) is expected to train more than 5,000 locals with the necessary skills starting from the construction to the operational phases of the project.

Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak said for this year, the company had set a target of training 400 trainees before being absorbed into the ECRL project, spanning 640 km connecting Kota Bharu, Kelantan to Port Klang in Selangor.

“This training programme which is carried out in collaboration with several skill training centres will take place simultaneously in Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the launch of the Discover East Coast Renaissance via Lenses (Discover ECRL) Photography contest which was officiated by Deputy Finance Minister II Mohd Shahar Abdullah who is also the Paya Besar member of Parliament in Sungai Lembing, here today.

Present were China Communcations Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd (CCC-ECRL) managing director Bai Yinzhan, Sungai Lembing assemblyman Datuk Md Sohaimi Mohamed Shah and Pahang Social Welfare Department (JKM) director Zulkhairi Zainol Abidin.

On the progress of the ECRL project in Paya Besar, Darwis said several major engineering structures were currently in the construction phase and these included the excavation work for the 608-metre Gambang Tunnel which has now reached more than 100 metres, apart from the 3.88-km Super Major Bridge.

Darwis also said that MRL and CCC-ECRL has always emphasised on compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 in construction areas and workers’ accommodation, to ensure the smooth implementation of the project.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shahar said the Discover ECRL contest which starts today until May 23, was introduced as part of an effort to promote the Paya Besar Parliamentary constituency as an ecotourism destination.

“We will also apply for Sungai Lembing was once a major producer of underground tin, to be listed as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation World Heritage Site,” he said.

The Discover ECRL contest, which is also the corporate social responsibility initiative of MRL and CCC-ECRL, is open to Malaysians aged 18 and above.

For more information about the Discover ECRL contest, visit www.mrl.com.my or ECRL’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.- Bernama