ECRL project should be continued on smaller scale: T’ganu MB

KUALA NERUS: The Federal government has been urged to at least pursue the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) railway project on a smaller scale if it wishes not to undertake the entire project due to financial constraints.

Terengganu Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix) said the project should be taken into consideration as it could provide much economic benefit to the East Coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

“The ECRL project needs to be seen in a positive context. If financial constraint is the biggest factor behind it not being implemented, then the Federal government can consider doing it on a smaller scale by reducing the size of the substations, not making it so luxurious or by re-planning the route to be more economical,“ he told reporters after introducing Terengganu FC’s player lineup for the upcoming season and launching the club’s new jersey at the Gong Badak Stadium, here last night.

He was commenting on a statement by Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali that the government had finalised the cancellation of contracts awarded to China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC) and that the decision was made at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday

The ECRL was proposed to connect the states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang with the Klang Valley, involving a total railway length of 688.3 km from Kota Baru, Kelantan to Gombak, Selangor, with 44 planned tunnels along the route. — Bernama