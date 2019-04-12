ECRL to resume at reduced cost of RM44b: PMO

PUTRAJAYA: The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project will resume at a reduced cost following the signing of a supplementary agreement (SA) between Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) and China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced today.

It said the construction cost for Phases 1 and 2 of the ECRL has now been reduced to RM44 billion, a reduction of RM21.5 billion from its original cost of RM65.5 billion.

“The government of Malaysia welcomes the signing of the SA, which covers the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) aspects of the rail project.

“The SA was achieved after months of negotiations between the companies involved, as well as the governments of Malaysia and China,” it said in a statement today.

The PMO said the reduction will benefit Malaysia and lighten the burden on the country’s financial position.

The Prime Minister’s Special Envoy Tun Daim Zainuddin is in Beijing to meet with representatives from China on the ECRL.

The ECRL project was initiated by the previous Barisan Nasional government and was suspended last year by the newly-elected Pakatan Harapan government due to its high cost.

The proposed 688-km ECRL, if built, will link Port Klang in Selangor to Pengkalan Kubor in Kelantan. — Bernama