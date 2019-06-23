ECRL will also benefit Kuala Pilah: Eddin

KUALA PILAH: Kuala Pilah Member of Parliament Eddin Syazlee Shith (pix) is optimistic the district will also benefit from the development of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project in Jelebu.

Eddin Syazllee, who is also deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister, said that although it would be implemented in Jelebu, it could impact on the overall economy of the state including Kuala Pilah, which is near the state capital, Seremban.

‘’The district of Kuala Pilah is not directly involved in the ECRL project since the closest route is in Jelebu. Nevertheless, whatever contributes to the economic growth for towns like Seremban, more or less will impact on the nearby towns.

‘’This includes Kuala Pilah, Jempol, Tampin. And definitely we will receive its overflow (of economic benefits and development),’’ he told reporters when met at an Aidilfitri celebration he organised at Dewan Datuk Bahaman here today.

He said this when answering to a question from reporters whether the project was capable of giving an economic spatter including employment opportunities to the residents in the Kuala Pilah district.

Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke Siew Fook, on June 16, was quoted as saying that the mega project’s alignment plan would be finalised this year and the acquisition of land is expected to be carried out next year.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement on April 12, announced that the ECRL project would be resumed at a lower cost following the signing of a supplementary agreement (SA) between MRL and China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC). — Bernama