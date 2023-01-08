Edited video: Perak PKR wants stern action to be taken

IPOH: Perak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has urged the police to take stern action against the individual who had uploaded an edited video clip of a speech made by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) to be used as campaign material for the state elections.

Its Information chief Mohd Noorazam Shah Ahmad Afandi said firm action must be taken because the good name of Sultan Nazrin and the Perak royal institution have been tarnished for political gain, especially for Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“The 3R (race, religion, royalty) issue has often been played up by PN as how we have seen earlier in Selangor when the Sultan of Selangor was dragged into party politics.

“They are insensitive and are even willing to use any subject in seeking cheap publicity,“ he said when met by the media after making a police report at the Perak Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

Earlier, a video clip lasting two minutes and 50 seconds showing a small part of His Highness’ speech on the political party was shared widely on social media.

The clip was part of Sultan Nazrin’s speech during Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) Ummah Unity Talk at Balai Budaya Tun Syed Nasir, Kuala Lumpur on Feb 19, 2013.

Meanwhile, Mohd Noorazam Shah said the opposition should be more professional and use a more pragmatic approach to get the support of voters.

He said the party will continue to uphold the royal institution and will never exploit the situation for its benefit.

“We strongly oppose the actions and attempts to ride on the palace’s name. This must be stopped immediately,“ he said.

Yesterday, the Sultan of Perak’s office in a statement said a police report was lodged last Saturday over the video which was edited for political advantage.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri confirmed receiving 20 reports over the viral video clip. -Bernama