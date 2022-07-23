Edmund Santhara has quit Bersatu: Report

PETALING JAYA: Segamat MP Datuk Seri Dr Edmund Santhara Kumar has resigned from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), according to a news report citing a source.

The source quoted by Free Malaysia Today claimed that Santhara submitted his resignation letter to Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin last week.

The source claimed that Santhara did not see any future for non-Bumiputera MPs in the party.

Santhara was one of 10 MPs who followed in the footsteps of Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to quit PKR following the ‘Sheraton Move’ in 2020.