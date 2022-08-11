Education, business premises affected by water disruption in Kuantan

KUANTAN: Unscheduled water supply disruptions in the district since yesterday affected thousands of users including the operations of education and business premises.

A check by Bernama found that business premises such as self-service launderettes and food outlets, as well as nurseries, kindergartens and student transit centres, could not operate as usual due to water constraints, but it is understood that water supply problems in some locations have started to recover from 11 am today.

An employee of the Seri Permai Kindergarten and Nursery in Pelindung here, Nurhaslinda Abd Razak, 35, told Bernama they had to close operations today due to the water supply disruption, adding that operations will resume once the water supply is restored.

As for a worker at Warung D, Bassa in Beserah, here, Siti Saliza Shabaruddin, 38, said the premises that started operating from 7 am to noon by providing breakfast meals were also forced to close due to the water woes.

“Every day at 5.30 am I am here to cook, but this morning when there was no water, it was difficult to cook and attend to our customers comprising fishermen and local residents, so the owner decided to close,“ she said.

Cleaner G. Rajamah, 52, who lives in Jalan Haji Ahmad, here, said for the past two days her family had been using water from the house tank, adding that after the water in the tank ran out they had to take a shower at a friend’s house that has water to go to work and school.

Earlier, Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) in a notice informed that there was a mechanical problem with the pump at the Kobat pump house here and approximately 80,650 consumer accounts were expected to experience supply disruption from midnight last night until further notice.

Among the areas affected are the entire Beserah area up to the Chendor border including Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP), Maritim, Bandar Damansara, Taman Dato’ Rashid, Batu Hitam, Kampung Darat Sekolah, Jeram, Sungai Karang Maju, Aspa Cottage, Jabor, Sungai Karang, Chengal Lempong, Balok, Seberang Balok, Sungai Ular, Pelabuhan, Cherating, Kubang Ikan and the surrounding areas.

Also affected are Gebeng Industri Phase I, II, III, MCKIP, the entire Port area and surrounding areas as well as Jalan Jabor, Kampung Alor Batu, Jalan Semambu, Semambu Polytechnic, Semambu residential area, Semambu Industrial area, Jalan Beserah, Tanjung Api and Taman Gelora, in addition to the entire area of Taman Fairmount, Bukit Beirut, Jalan Bukit Setongkol, Bukit Setongkol, Cenderawasih and the surrounding areas. - Bernama