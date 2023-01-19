Education Ministry assures stolen aid money will be reimbursed, distributed to students

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry has assured that over RM100,000 worth of early schooling aid that was stolen in an incident in Beranang, Selangor will be reimbursed and distributed to students before the school session starts in March.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix) said her ministry was currently waiting for the response and approval from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on the reimbursement.

“The lost money will be reimbursed. Don’t worry, it’s the children’s right (to receive the aid). We feel sorry over the error and regret that this incident occurred,“ she said in a press conference after delivering her new year’s address to ministry staff here, today.

She said the principal of the school would also be investigated according to the civil servants’ disciplinary code, because there was a breach of the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the withdrawal of the funds.

The ministry, she said, had handed over the matter to be investigated by the police and the Selangor State Education Department (JPN), and that the Selangor JPN had also met with the principal and would be announcing the result of the probe later.

On Jan 16, over RM100,000 in early school aid withdrawn from a bank by a school principal was reportedly stolen from his car. He was believed to have been alone during the withdrawal procedure.

In another development, Fadhlina called on members of the public or teachers not to share or spread fighting incidents involving students, and instead, protect the group to help build a healthy and safe ecosystem.

“The Ministry of Education firmly holds to the principle of protecting children in terms of their identity and that of the school, because the viral incident will have a long-lasting impact,“ she said.

On the bullying incident that was reported to have occurred at a school in Sabah yesterday, Fadhlina said the Sabah JPN had been directed to take action over the matter. - Bernama