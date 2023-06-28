Education Ministry: Entry to Form Six to be announced on July 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Entry to Form Six for 2023 for 2022 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination students will be announced on July 3, the Education Ministry (MOE) said.

The ministry announced that the entry offers and registrations could be done online at the following link: https://sst6.moe.gov.my/ , and those without internet access could check with their previous schools.

Those who are not offered entry to Form Six can submit appeals online through the same link or their schools from July 3 to 17, 2023.

“The results for entry into Form Six Semester 1, 2023 will be announced on July 24 on the same portal or via school authorities for those without internet access,” the ministry said.

Students offered entry to Form Six need to report in on July 16 for schools in Group A states, and July 17 for schools in Group B states at the college or school stated in their offer letter, while those with successful appeals will report in on July 25. -Bernama