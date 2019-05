GEORGE TOWN: The Education Ministry plans to give teachers incentives to further their studies to the masters and doctorate levels.

Its minister Dr Maszlee Malik said the ministry will discuss the matter with the Public Service Department (JPA).

“We are discussing with the JPA. I will also be asking the help of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir on this,” he said at the national level 2019 Teachers’ Day celebrations, here today.

The celebrations were launched by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Maszlee said the ministry had drawn up several initiatives to help teachers perform their duties in schools.

Maszlee said from January until the end of this year, the ministry had listed several issues, including terminating the Second Wave Malaysia Education Quality (SKPMg2) audit.

He said schools can conduct their own audits to identify their strengths and weaknesses.

“There will be two phases of self-checks and assessments, from January until March (Phase One) and from August until November (Phase Two), compared to three times previously. The online system will be constantly open for updates and monitoring,” he said.

On the issue of invigilating examinations during the school holidays, beginning this year, invigilating the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination will be conducted in two phases in October and November during school hours.

He said RM35.2 million had been provided to the State Education Departments to meet the need for replacement teachers for those who go on annual, maternity and sick leave for more than 28 days.

Maszlee added that the ministry had also identified several long-term measures which were more complex and needed a review of existing policies and regulations, upgrading of general and ICT infrastructure, optimising posts and meeting human resource needs in schools.

“The long-term measures will be implemented by the end of this year at the latest, several initiatives have been planned, including resolving the problem of teachers who have to be out of the schools for various reasons, making it difficult for them to focus on their classes.

“The standard operating procedure for teachers have also been reviewed and revamped, including providing them with insurance coverage which will be fully borne by the government,” he said.

Earlier, at the event, Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin led the pledge-taking by the teachers. — Bernama