Education Ministry must be clear and issue statement on PT3 trials: NUTP

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) wants the Education Ministry to issue an official statement or circular so that school authorities and educators are clear about its stand on trial PT3 (Form Three) assessments.

NUTP Secretary-General, Harry Tan Huat Hock, said in a statement today that some schools keen on being ranked, were holding the PT3 trial assessments which was a concern and burden to both students and teachers.

“We are asking for a formal statement or a circular from the ministry so that teachers are not confused or become victims of the school administration and principal. Most school principals and administrators need ‘black and white’ information,“ he explained.

On July 6, NUTP uploaded a video on its Facebook page where Malaysian Examinations Syndicate principal assistant director Mohamad Rohesan, urged all school principals and administrators not to conduct trial and year-end assessments for form three students.

Tan said the matter was also outlined by Education director-general in line with the new narrative of educational practices that did not want lower secondary education to be ‘exam-oriented’ because PT3 was a component of the School-Based Assessment.

The video also stated that by 2020, exam questions will be drafted by teachers according to their respective school grades.

“So, comparisons should not be made as students and teachers will be pressured by this. The ministry only hopes for holistic students,“ he said, referring to the PT3 trials conducted by some schools. - Bernama