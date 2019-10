PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MoE) yesterday stressed that it never gave any approval or permission to distribute comic books titled “Inisiatif Jalur dan Jalan Meraih Manfaat Bersama” to all educational institutions, including schools.

In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry said it had received reports on the distribution of the comic books to schools across Malaysia.

“The respective State Education Departments and District Education Offices have been ordered to ensure that all schools do not accept and distribute the comic books from any party or supplier,” MoE said.

The ministry also said that it would study the contents of the book that involve facts and writing orientation.

“MoE will also work together to obtain a review by the Home Ministry on the security aspects pertaining to public sensitivities and foreign relations,” it said.

In his Facebook post on Wednesday, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had asked Education Minister Maszlee Malik if his ministry had allowed for the comic books to be distributed to schools.

Najib alleged that a museum funded by the Penang government was spreading propaganda in secondary schools through the comic books. — Bernama