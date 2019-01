KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry has taken immediate steps to revise certain infographics on a Year Three Physical and Health Education textbook as they could be misconstrued.

The ministry said in a statment that the infographics on page 67 of the book, published by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) and supplied to all national and national-type Tamil schools this year, could be misconstrued as blaming the victims of sexual harrasment in relation to “protecting one’s modesty”.

“The ministry received feedback about the infographics last night and has taken immediate steps to rectify it.

“The ministry decided to improve the content of the book by providing an error in the form of QRCode, which teachers, students and parents can upload on Jan 17 (Thursday),” it said.

The statement also explained that the correction, which is in a form a sticker, would also be printed and distributed to all schools, including national-type Tamil schools from Jan 29.

“A note regarding this will be issued and extended to all schools to inform about these improvements,” it said. — Bernama