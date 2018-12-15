Education Ministry to establish public reading corners: Maszlee

KLUANG: The Ministry of Education plans to establish reading corners in public places such as petrol stations and restaurants in the country to spark a reading culture among the people.

Its minister Dr Maszlee Malik said talks would be held with owners of petrol stations and fast food chains to support the campaign of making Malaysia a reading nation by 2030.

“People will be able to take advantage of their rest stops at these petrol stations and fast food restaurants, as they can make use of the time to read if such reading corners were available.

“What is important is we encourage and foster this reading culture. Perhaps for a start, the fast food restaurants under the Johor Corporation (JCorp) in Simpang Renggam can begin with this initiative,“ he told reporters after officiating the Jalinan Ukhuwah Programme in conjunction with JCorp’s 50th anniversary at the Simpang Renggam District Council hall which was also attended by JCorp president and chief executive Datuk Kamaruzzaman Abu Kassim.

On Thursday, Maszlee announced the ministry would be promoting the National Reading Decade beginning 2021, in an effort to turn Malaysia into a reading nation.

Meanwhile, Maszlee said his ministry would be cooperating with JCorp to build a full boarding school on a piece of land owned by JCorp’s subsidiary, Kulim Plantation Sdn Bhd in Renggam. — Bernama