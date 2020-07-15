Education Ministry to hold discussions on school maintenance involving teachers: Radzi

TANAH MERAH: The Education Ministry will hold discussions with all parties concerned in determining the standard operating procedures (SOP) on school maintenance involving teachers.

Senior Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (pix) said discussions should be conducted to determine the actual SOP to prevent incidents such as the case of a teacher who died after falling from the first floor of a school building here yesterday, from recurring.

“We will sit down and discuss to find out what exactly happened as the incident is something unexpected and regrettable.

God willing, the Education Ministry will be committed to do its best,” he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Gajah here, today.

Yesterday, a school teacher, the late Rosli Abdul Aziz, 54, died after falling off the balcony on the first floor of the school building, while inspecting the plumbing and sink system in preparation for the school’s reopening today.

In the 12.30 pm incident the victim climbed out of the classroom to the the balcony area at the back of the room, while stepping on a plastic chair, he slipped and fell, and died on the spot due to serious head injuries upon impact with the drain.

Commenting on the matter, Radzi also expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and described it as a severe test for the family, including for all the teachers at the school.

Radzi who came here from Kuala Lumpur yesterday also met the deceased’s family and attended the funeral this morning.

“The deceased at the time of the incident was monitoring to see everything was in order for the school reopening and the incident is a regrettable tragedy,” he said. -Bernama