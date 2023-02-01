Education Ministry to meet parents of volleyball players slapped by coach

PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry will be meeting the parents of the under-14-year-old female volleyball players who were slapped by their coach recently.

In a statement, the ministry said that they will not take this issue lightly and that they will be having a meeting with both volleyball players’ parents to get to the bottom of this issue.

“The Education Ministry takes this issue reported by the media seriously and a meeting will be held with the involved volleyball players’ parents to obtain further information,” the ministry said.

They added that they will be cooperating with the police if there was a report lodged regarding this incident and that they will be conducting an investigation as well.

“At the same time, the Education Ministry will also carry on with their investigation for disciplinary purposes and if found guilty, appropriate action will be taken.

“The ministry is always committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of students as our priority,” they concluded in their statement.

A video clip has surfaced recently of a coach from the Under-14 female Malacca team seen slapping his two players during the Under-14 Junior Volleyball Championship that was held in Kota Tinggi, Johor from Dec 14 to 16.