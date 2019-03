PUTRAJAYA: As Malaysia heads towards embracing a cashless system, the Education Ministry is hoping to extend it to schools as well.

The ministry has already selected a few schools where the system will be introduced as a pilot project, Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said today.

He said the ministry was working with Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) to get the pilot project off the ground.

Maszlee, who was speaking to reporters after giving out awards under BSN’s Skim Galakan Simpanan Pelajar programme, pointed out that some schools, such as Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Lanjan in Petaling Jaya had already been running on a cashless system.

The minister said he is impressed with the extend China has come in going cashless. “They don’t even use cards anymore. They just take out their phones to scan a QR code and payments are made that way,“ he said.

On another matter, Maszlee, who is also the Simpang Renggam MP, thanked the Sultan of Johor and Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin for their efforts in shutting down the landfill in his constituency.

The Sultan had brought up the matter and Zuraida had responded immediately to his advice and shut down the landfill.

There were fears that leachate overflowing from the landfill into the river could contaminate the water supply in Simpang Renggam.

“Whenever it rains, the river will be contaminated with ammonia, making the water unusable,“ he added.