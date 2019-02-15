Education Policy Committee receives overwhelming response from stakeholders

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Education Policy Committee has received an overwhelming response from stakeholders, with over 5,000 suggestions regarding the improvement of the education system in the country.

The committee’s chairman Prof Emeritus Datuk Ibrahim Ahmad Bajunid (pix) said all the views were accepted, and they would be examined in detail.

“We have received feedback from over 2,500 stakeholders face-to-face, while the rest was done online. As of now, the JKD still welcomes any suggestions.

“We are open to accepting and responding to the feedback from the people when there is justification (for the suggestions) we will include it in the report (which will be submitted to the Ministry of Education),“ he said when met by Bernama at Wisma Bernama here, last night.

He had earlier appeared as a guest on the Bernama News Channel show Ruang Bicara.

The JKD is an independent committee with 13 members and has been set up to work with the National Education Advisory Council to study the country’s education policies before making recommendations to the Education Ministry on April 30. — Bernama