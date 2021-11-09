Education sector, human capital empowerment among focus in Johor Budget 2022

JOHOR BAHRU: The education sector and human capital empowerment are among the areas that are given attention in the Johor Budget 2022 which will be tabled at the end of this month.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (pix) said the state government would focus on efforts to produce competent and highly-skilled human capital.

“Therefore, we need to constantly discover and explore the people’s potential to realise this aspiration and for Johor to become one of the important states in the country,” he said in a statement today.

In the meantime, Hasni said the face-to-face teaching and learning sessions that were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic should resume immediately.

“It is the responsibility of all to ensure that we can restore our educational methods as soon as possible and this will be given emphasis in the Johor Budget 2022,“ he said. — Bernama