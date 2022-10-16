Education Service Disciplinary board to convene tomorrow: Pkharuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Service Disciplinary Board is scheduled to convene tomorrow (Oct 17) after receiving a letter of representation submitted by mathematics teacher Mohd Fadli Mohamed Salleh on Oct 14.

In a video uploaded on the Education Ministry’s Facebook page, education director-general Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali said the letter received by Mohd Fadli did not mean that punishment had been handed down by the board but was to inform him that the board had received his claims and there was a need to submit a written representation or explanation.

Pkharuddin also said the disciplinary procedure was made under the provision of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 and was applicable to all civil service employees currently serving.

Mohd Fadli had posted on his Facebook page previously that he would be fired or demoted for voicing his views on the learning syllabus that he considered was of too high a level and inappropriate for students.

He also highlighted other claims in his post, including the high number of students per class, the number of subjects and the issue of heavy schoolbags that he said could be harmful to students’ health. - Bernama