Education, training institutions must focus on integrity, good governance: Mohd Zuki

KUALA LUMPUR: In moving forward, educational and training institutions need to place integrity and good governance as the main focus of strengthening human governance in the country, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix) said.

He said education and training-based planning are needed not just to focus on academic development or documentation, but directed toward holistic human capital development.

“Education and training institutions are the best platforms to ensure that the culture of integrity can be instilled and renewed from time to time, synonymous with efforts to strengthen knowledge that is more holistic and balanced,“ he said at the Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony between the Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here today.

Mohd Zuki said it is also in line with developing the ‘Malaysia Madani’ concept pioneered by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He also hoped that the collaboration between IIM and UKM would be an initial step for both parties, especially IIM to add more integrity-based education modules at various levels.

“Such strategic cooperation should be expanded not only in the development of education and training but also in the field of research and publication,” he said.

Mohd Zuki said the country needs more research findings, especially related to integrity and governance to help the government formulate and develop accurate and targeted policies.

At the event, Mohd Zuki also witnessed the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Agreement on Professional Certificate of Integrity Leadership (SPKI) as well as the launch of a book on integrity, governance and anti-corruption. - Bernama