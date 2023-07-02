Efficiency of civil service contributed to record revenue last year: Abang Jo

KUCHING: The commitment and hard work of the Sarawak civil service contributed to the state’’s record high revenue performance last year, said Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Sarawak Premier said due recognition has to be given to them (civil servants), especially in helping the state’s cabinet to implement policies.

“With your (civil service) cooperation and hard work in 2022, we made a record where the state revenue almost reached RM12 billion.

“We in the government are also continuosly looking for new avenues to strengthen the economy of the state and move towards a progressed state with high income,” he said in his speech during the Premier’s Office Chinese New Year celebration here, today.

On Feb 2, Abang Johari said Sarawak had recorded a revenue of RM11.9 billion for 2022, the highest revenue performance ever achieved by the state.

He said the figure had surpassed its projected revenue of RM10.2 billion by 17 per cent.

Abang Johari said Sarawak’s revenue comprised four main categories, namely tax revenue, non-tax revenue, non-revenue receipts and federal grants and reimbursements. - Bernama