Effort to promote micro-SMEs launched

HULU LANGAT: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia, together with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), launched the “Perkhidmatan e-Dagang Setempat (PeDAS)” initiative in an effort to promote digital transformation among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in rural areas.

The initiative was launched yesterday (Aug 26) across 10 Rural Internet Centres (PIDs) across the country.

Services offered by PeDAS include business profiling to assist MSMEs to identify the marketability and viability of their businesses; training and coaching on e-commerce marketing; as well as consultation on related areas such as business plans, administration, licensing, registration and branding.

Multimedia and Communications Minister, Gobind Singh Deo said in his speech, that PeDAS which is now available at PIDs, would serve as one-stop centres that can offer opportunities and space for MSMEs to hone their skills in e-commerce.

“This is a crucial first step in enabling MSMEs to gain access to wider platforms such as the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ). It (PeDAS) will also help encourage them (MSMEs) to utilise the various applications and digital tools to expand and improve the efficiency of their respective businesses,“ Gobind informed.

The minister said he is very pleased with PeDAS, a new service provided at PIDs which enables rural MSMEs to explore and expand their e-commerce skills and knowledge and possibly enhance their businesses.

“PeDAS can also ease the burden of entrepreneurs and ‘solo-preneurs’ who do not have an integrated support system or have complete knowledge on digital marketing, branding, certification and so on, which can help make their e-commerce businesses more successful,” Gobind added.

The initiative was first rolled out at two pilot centres in 2018 at PID Tanjung Malim and PID Tanjung Kling. To date more than 800 micro-entrepreneurs have been profiled.

390 MSMEs have already started utilising PeDAS’ services and reported to have successfully raised their sales by 50% through e-commerce platforms.

Due to on this, PeDAS has now been extended, made available at eight additional locations, namely PID Kuala Nerang, PID Balik Pulau, PID Kuala Kurau, PID Sungai Koyan, PID Sungai Mati, PID Pagoh, PID Kota and PID Beranang. In 2020, the initiative is expected to expand to another 22 locations.