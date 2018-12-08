Efforts at Parliamentary reform under previous regime never took off: Analyst

KUALA LUMPUR: The efforts to reform Parliament during the reign of the Barisan Nasional administration did not come to fruition as there was no support or initiative to do so, said Deputy Chairman and Executive of the Institute of Darul Ehsan (IDE) Datuk Mohammad Redzuan Bin Othman.

“The government at that time were intent on using its power without the supervision or purview of members of Parliament, in addressing important issues,“ he said at the Parliament Reformation Seminar today.

“This is a shortcoming that engendered the notion that the Parliament was just there to ‘rubber stamp’ every agenda brought up by the ruling party.”

Redzuan added, although the current government is managing proceedings better in Parliament, through several changes to Parliamentary sittings rule, there is still a lack of detailed discussions on the said rules, to ensure a better parliament.

“Therefore there needs to be an effort to analyse and amendment the rules of Parliament sittings,“ he said.