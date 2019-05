KUALA LUMPUR: There was a time when Zoo Negara, filled with all kinds of mammals, birds, reptiles and fish attracted millions of visitors as well as inspired and educated Malaysians of all ages.

Having accommodated about 5,137 specimens from 476 species of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fishes, the zoo which was established in 1963 over 110ha of land in Hulu Kelang had recorded over one million visitors in 1986.

But now, Zoo Negara has seemed to have lost its magic, with various issues and negative perceptions plaguing it such as being unattractive, with thin and inactive animals, which have led visitors to feel that RM45 charged for an adult ticket was not worth it, and thus reduced the number of visitors to the zoo from year to year.

Various efforts have been made by the administration for the zoo to return to its glory days, including the entry of two giant Pandas, Fu Wa and Feng Yi, loaned by the Chinese government in 2014 through the Giant Panda International Conservation Cooperation Agreement Programme.

National Zoo deputy president Rosly @ Rahmat Amat Lana said to address the issue and attract more visitors, Zoo Negara was in the midst of upgrading and improving the infrastructure in phases.

“We have planned various things including the Reptile House, Petting Zoo, Water Theme Park, and most importantly, changing the concept of the zoo into an open zoo, where animal confinements are being replaced with special mirrors.

“But all this involves high costs and needs to be done gradually, as Zoo Negara currently needs to bear the costs for animal care and staff amounting to RM1.2 million per month through various financial resources including sponsorships. These costs include animal feed, medication, maintenance and salaries for employees,“ he told Bernama.

Rosly said the National Zoo had made various improvements to ensure the RM45 charged for an adult ticket was worth the price.

“If we compare, the price we charge is cheaper than the ‘mini zoos’ in theme parks or other private zoos, with the number of animals here totalling over 4,000 from 200 species,“ he said.

He also felt it was important to correct the negative perception that animals found in Zoo Negara were thin, sleepy and kept in unattractive exhibition spaces, as it would eventually ‘kill’ people’s interest to visit.

“Actually, every animal here has a special diet that needs to be followed to ensure they do not become obese and ultimately become sick or inactive. This is especially important because they live in confinement, they are not as free here as in their original habitat,“ he said.

He said the good physical health condition of the animals here also indirectly attracted zoos from abroad, especially from Singapore and Thailand to participate in animal exchange programmes, proving that Zoo Negara had the best veterinary experts, who have been entrusted with keeping the giant pandas which symbolise the good diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China.

“We have four animal experts who have between five to decades of experience in this field, led by the director of Zoology, Veterinary Hospital and Giant Panda Conservation Centre, Dr Mat Naim Ramli.

“Through their expertise, animals here are always kept in the best of shape, and they (the experts) are often called up to other zoos and theme parks throughout Malaysia when their animals are facing health problems,“ he said.

Rosly explained that among other efforts being made to attract more visitors was working with several travel agencies to promote Zoo Negara as a tourist destination.

“We are outsourcing (the promotion), and the appointed travel agencies managed to bring in RM2.5 million (in revenue) last year, which is positive for us, especially as the visitors are now coming from more countries, including from the Middle East and Europe, as well as China,“ he said, adding that previously held initiatives such as volunteer programmes, night camping at the zoo, Fun Run, Zoo Walk and celebrating the birthdays of animals on a monthly basis, would also be revived. — Bernama