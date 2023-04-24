Efforts have been made to bring Malaysians out of Sudan: Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts and actions have been carried out to bring Malaysians out of the conflict areas in Khartoum.

However, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir (pix) said their current whereabouts could not be shared due to security reasons.

“The process of bringing Malaysians out has entered a critical phase, following the two disputing parties not respecting the ceasefire.

“I ask Malaysians to pray for all of them to be safe and that the mission to get them out of Sudan will be successful,“ he said when contacted by BERNAMA TV here today.

Dr Zambry said Wisma Putra and other agencies at the Ops Sudan Operations Centre continued to work hard to bring the Malaysians out.

Prior to this, Malaysia had contacted Sudan’s highest administration to request permission to land in the country in order to evacuate Malaysians stranded in the country..

This was following the action of the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority to extend the closure of the country’s airspace until April 30.

A total of 32 Malaysians were reported to be safe in Sudan in seven different areas of the country.

On April 21, two Malaysians who were there have been moved to a safe location.

Based on data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the death toll from the unrest in Sudan has increased to more than 400 people, while 3,500 others have been injured.

The armed conflict broke out two weeks ago between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Force (RSF). - Bernama