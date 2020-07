KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources will continue with its efforts to digitise land administration in all states in Peninsular Malaysia within the 2020-2022 period, said its minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He said that one of the elements to be introduced would be online presentation and registration across states, which would minimise state boundary land-related matters, thus facilitating the affairs of the people by saving travel costs, time and energy.

“The ministry will continue to show its commitment by forging close cooperation with state governments as an effort to modernise land administration without compromising the jurisdiction of the state governments,” he said in his speech in conjunction with the 2020 National Land Day here yesterday.

The National Land Day is celebrated on July 27 every year and this year’s theme is ‘Digitalisasi Pentadbiran Tanah Pemacu Kemakmuran Ekonomi Negara’ (Digitisation of Land Administration Drives National Economic Prosperity).

Shamsul Anuar said the modernisation of land administration through information digitisation is seen as being able to provide facilities for the people to continue to carry out land-related matters, especially under the new normal situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Online land dealings and transactions are seen as very important to speed up real estate transaction processes in the future.

“The success of digitisation in land-related matters can be seen at the Office of the Director of Lands and Mines Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur, which has been using the e-land system since 2017. It can be implemented more efficiently and operate as normal while quit-rent can still be collected during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period,” he said. — Bernama