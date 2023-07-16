Efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty not focused on one race only: PM

SUNGAI PETANI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has stressed that the government’s efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty as stated this year will not focus on any one race but all races in the country.

The Prime Minister is aware that certain parties claimed he was only protecting the interests of one race, but he pointed out that the stance taken by the Unity Government is clear, which is to ensure the rights of all races are protected as enshrined under the Federal Constitution.

“Don’t ask me how much is the allocation for the Malays, Indians. I don’t care, there is an amount, if the names are certified, we will help. We will help all hardcore poor. We will help all Malaysians irrespective of their race,” he said during a get-together with the Indian community here.

Also present were Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister K. Saraswathy and Sungai Petani Member of Parliament Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari.

The Prime Minister, who has a packed schedule in Kedah today, said that he has always opposed the narrow-minded racial sentiments of certain parties.

Anwar, who expressed his gratitude for the support given by the Indian community, also urged Indians in Kedah to give their backing to the Unity Government to ensure all planned developments would come to fruition.

He also hopes to see the Indian community, especially those living in estates, escape from the clutches of poverty.

“I want to remind Indians in Kedah, make good decisions, let there be good ties between the state and Federal government, we use this existing power to help our people,” he said.

At the event, Anwar also presented awards to students around Sungai Petani who excelled in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination and received a memorandum from the Kedah Indian community regarding economic, social and educational issues. - Bernama