Efforts to retrieve SUV from sea resume

GEORGE TOWN: Operations to retrieve a sports utility vehicle (SUV) which plunged into the sea after it was involved in an accident at Km4.0 of the Penang Bridge, resumed at 9am today.

Marine Police Region 1 commander ACP Rosman Ismail said as early as 7am, the boats with members of the rescue-and-diver team were at the location where the Mazda CX5 was found to survey the sea conditions for the process of retrieving the vehicle.

“Efforts to retrieve the car began as PLUS (Plus Malaysia Berhad) has advised that the process begin slightly later to avoid congestion on the bridge as today is a work day.

“Part of the road at Km4.0 of the Penang Bridge from the island to Perai will be closed to enable the cranes to carry out works to retrieve the Mazda CX5,“ he told Bernama here today.

He added that motorists on the Penang Bridge are urged to follow the instructions of the police on duty.

Rosman said the operations today would probably be easier and not take a long time as the divers had located the SUV about 15m from where it plunged 15m deep into the sea.

“It was only yesterday that the rescue team faced some difficulty as the current was strong and visibility at the seabed was limited as it was getting darker, we hope it will all be smooth today,” he said.

The SUV was driven by private college student Moey Yun Peng, 20, when it was involved in an accident with a car at 2.54am yesterday.

The vehicle was found at 4pm yesterday at Pillar 34 of the Penang Bridge before a high-capacity crane arrived at the location at 5.45pm to begin efforts to retrieve it from the seabed. — Bernama