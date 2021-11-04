Efforts underway to improve state Land and Mines Dept services - Perak MB

IPOH: The Perak Land and Mines Department is making efforts to improve its quality of services following congestion at its service counters and backlogged transactions, Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad (pix) said.

He said the situation arose following a lack of manpower during the Movement Control Order period as well as cases of staff contracting Covid-19.

The state executive council discussed this yesterday and efforts are being taken to address the problem, Saarani said after a Deepavali visit to K.Kamalanathan, 63, the driver to former Menteri Besar Tan Sri Tajol Rosli at his residence in Desa Sri Wang, Lahat, here.

Saarani also made a cash contribution to Kamalanathan during the visit.

Yesterday, a local daily news reported that despatch riders and lawyers had been forced to queue up at odd hours to book appointment slots at the department.

-Bernama