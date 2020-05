KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts are underway to repatriate the remaining Pakistanis in Malaysia “at the earliest possible”, said the Pakistan High Commission in Malaysia.

In a statement, it said that since the onset of Covid-19, the High Commission has arranged the repatriation of over 600 Pakistanis from Malaysia in three special flights by Pakistan International Airlines.

It further said that two special flights repatriated 331 Pakistanis held in Malaysian detention camps to Lahore on Sunday.

The High Commission said the flights were operated by the Malaysian Government as a gesture of goodwill that exists between Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur.

The detainees were seen off at the airport by officials of the High Commission.

“The generous gesture is a testament of bonds of deep friendship between Pakistan and Malaysia. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had discussed the repatriation of respective nationals in a telephone conversation with his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein,“ said the statement.

The High Commission said the repatriation of the detainees in the holy month of Ramadan and prior to Eid ul Fitr has come as a great relief to the detainees and their families.

“The Government of Pakistan expresses profound gratitude to the Government of Malaysia and the Malaysian Immigration Department for their cooperation in arranging the repatriation of Pakistani nationals,“ it said.

The Government of Pakistan has also facilitated the return of Malaysian nationals from Pakistan. — Bernama