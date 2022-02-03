Egg shortage: T’ganu expects situation to return to normal soon

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu expects the issue of chicken egg shortage in the state to be resolved soon.

State Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) director Saharuddin Mohd Kia said its enforcement team had carried out monitoring at 26 major supermarkets throughout the state following media reports and complaints from the public.

He, however, said the team found that only 30 per cent of the premises had their egg supply cut off, while it was business as usual for the rest of the business premises.

“The affected supermarkets have already made reservations with the wholesalers and the eggs will be distributed soon. So, I urge the public not to carry out panic buying of eggs as this will lead to supply shortage,” he said in a statement today.

According to Saharuddin, the recent egg supply shortage was due to various factors, including the changing weather conditions as well as a sudden surge in the prices of animal feed and labour wages.

He added that an estimated 900,000 eggs were distributed here last November before the number dropped to 450,000 last December.

Saharuddin warned that stern action would be taken against traders taking advantage of the current situation by raising the prices of eggs, adding that they could face action under Section 14(1) of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011. — Bernama