Egg supply in Penang expected to fully recover in three months

BUTTERWORTH: The supply of eggs in Penang is currently only about 50 to 60 per cent and is expected to fully recover within three months said State Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry director S. Jegan.

He said the public need not worry about panic buying as the supply of eggs was still adequate, including for the Chinese New Year.

“Currently, the supply of eggs for all grades, especially A, B and C, is indeed sufficient. We can say that every day we conduct surveys and inspections at supermarkets, shopping malls, and retail shops to ensure that there is enough supply (of eggs), chicken, and one-kilogramme polybag cooking oil.

“Local farmers are currently negotiating with the government to find a solution for the supply of eggs to the market.

“Within three months, it is expected to return to normal, “ he told reporters today after inspecting the implementation of the state-level Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMPP) for the Chinese New Year at a supermarket in Bagan Ajam today.

Commenting on the alleged shortage of eggs at retail outlets that have led to consumer complaints, Jegan said it is a matter of varying delivery times for eggs at the affected shops.

During his inspection, he found that there was no shortage of eggs in some grocery shops, but different delivery times, some once a week and others once every three weeks.

Meanwhile, Jegan said eight types of food items have been gazetted under the SHMPP in conjunction with the 2023 Chinese New Year effective Jan 15 to 29.

Among the items are imported round cabbage, imported potato, garlic, white pomfret, white shrimp, pork belly, lean pork and live pigs.

“A total of 122 enforcement officers and 66 price monitoring officers from the Penang KPDN have been deployed at various strategic locations such as public markets, farmers’ markets and shopping malls to monitor and control festival items,“ he said. - Bernama