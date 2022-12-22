Egypt expresses condolences over Batang Kali landslide tragedy

KUALA LUMPUR: Egypt expressed its condolences to Malaysia over the landslide at the Fathers’ Organic Farm campsite, Gohtong Jaya, in Batang Kali, Selangor on Friday.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the Government of Egypt expressed its sincere condolences to Malaysia and mourned the tragedy of the landslide which killed dozens of victims and injured many people.

The statement was conveyed to Bernama through the Egyptian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The statement also conveyed the condolences of the Egyptian government to the relatives of the victims and hoped that the injured would recover soon.

The landslide that occurred at 2.42 am on December 16 at the campsite has so far seen 61 survivors, 30 dead and one still missing out of a total of 92 victims. - Bernama