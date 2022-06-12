Egypt President congratulates Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi had congratulated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as Malaysia’s new Prime Minister.

He said he looks forward to deepen the bilateral relations between Egypt and Malaysia.

“Both our countries have witnessed in different stages bright signs of cooperation in various political and economics fields.

“I am looking forward to witness in the upcoming period more cooperations to deepen the relations between Egypt and Malaysia, in various bilateral levels and in different mutual International forums that our both friendly countries are members of,” he said in the letter, which was made available by the Egyptian Embassy here.

Al Sisi also wished the newly-appointed Prime Minister success in his new responsibility, especially in this delicate time when the world is witnessing many challenges.

Anwar was appointed as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24.

On the same note, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry also congratulated his new Malaysian counterpart Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir on his appointment.

“I would like to seize this opportunity to express my appreciation that the upcoming period will witness more cooperation and coordination on the bilateral level, and in the various international forums for the benefit of our friendly countries,” he said in his message.

Zambry was one of 25 new cabinet ministers who took the oath of office in front of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara on Saturday. - Bernama