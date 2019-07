KUALA LUMPUR: The Embassy of Egypt in Malaysia on Friday celebrated the Republic’s 67th National Day in a spirit of camaraderie.

The event was hosted by Egypt’s Ambassador to Malaysia Gamal A. Metwally and attended by some 500 guests including Ambassadors and High Commissioners, and members of the diplomatic corps and the Egyptian community in Kuala Lumpur as well as representatives from Malaysia’s governmental bodies and businesses.

Deputy Federal Territories Minister Dr Shahruddin Mohd Salleh represented the Malaysian government at the event.

Egypt celebrates its National Day, which is also known as the Revolution Day, annually on July 23.

The celebration commemorates the establishment of Egypt as a Republic on July 23, 1952, ending the period of monarchy in the African nation. — Bernama