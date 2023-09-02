EIA for PSI to be finalised next month

GEORGE TOWN:-The Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIA) for the sea reclamation project in the southern waters of Penang, or now known as Penang South Islands (PSI), is expected to be finalised next month.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pic) said that the EIA was now in the final stage and would be submitted to the Department of Environment (DOE) for approval.

“We are waiting for the technical meeting that will be held next March to finalise the report, Prior to this, we have gone through many processes which, we need to amend, and add what is missing before the report can be submitted to DOE,“ he said.

The PSI project covers an area of ​​almost 17 square kilometers involving the development of three artificial islands with an area of ​​1,700 hectares in the waters of Permatang Damar Laut near Bayan Lepas.

The project has received objections from the fishing community and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the state, claiming that its implementation will damage the marine ecosystem in the waters concerned.

On Sept 8, 2021, the Appeals Board of the Department of Environment (DOE) decided to set aside the EIA approval for the project.

Chow was met after the presentation of the state government’s financial aid amounting to RM2.3 million to Tamil schools and kindergartens, as well as Punjabi schools, here today.

Also present was Deputy Chief Minister II P.Ramasamy. - Bernama