Eight boys caught for riding modified bicycles in dangerous manner

JOHOR BAHRU: Eight boys, aged between 10 and 15, were detained by the police when they were caught riding their modified bicycles, commonly known as “basikal lajak” in a dangerous manner in a group a separate locations last week.

Johor Bahru Utara (JBU) deputy police chief Supt Fariz Ammar Abdullah said five of them were caught doing the act in Kampung Jaya Sepakat here at about 6.30pm last Oct 15, while the other three were caught at Jalan Laksamana, Taman Ungku Tun Aminah several hours later.

“Following inspection, it was found that the bicycles had been modified and did not follow specifications. Following which, the boys were taken to the Traffic Branch of the JBU District Police Headquarters for questioning,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said police called the parents or guardians of the boys concerned to the JBU police headquarters where they were told the dangers of allowing their children to ride modified bicycles.

According to Fariz Ammar, one of the boys, who is a 15-year-old, is said to be a “basikal lajak mechanic”.

“Many of his friends go to his house to ask for his help to repair or buy spare parts for their bicycles and checks by the police at his house found various bicycle components at the premises,” he added.

He said the boys were issued summons and their bicycles were seized by the police. — Bernama