Eight candidates vying for Umno VP posts

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight candidates are in the running for the three vice-president posts in the ongoing UMNO elections.

Two of them are incumbents Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who is also Higher Education Minister, and Padang Terap MP Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

Three other candidates are Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, former Kepala Batas MP Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Also contesting are Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, former Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad and Mohd Yusof Musa@Jamaludin, a member from the party’s Iskandar Puteri Division.

Their candidacy was announced in a ceremony at a hotel here tonight, which was also attended by UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Some 95 individuals are eligible to contest the Supreme Council member posts, including party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, Jelebu MP Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, incumbent Wanita UMNO chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad will be up against veteran politician Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil to defend her post.

As for the wing’s number two post, Datuk Rosni Zahari, who is Wanita Barisan Nasional communications director, will be challenged by Penang Wanita UMNO chief Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim.

The UMNO Youth chief post will see a four-cornered fight between Paya Besar MP Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah, Merlimau assemblyman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, Supreme Council member Datuk Armand Azha Abu Hanifah and Meor Hassan Mat Ali.

Four candidates will also be in the running for the wing’s vice chief post, including Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Mohd Najib and Johor Youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah.

The race for the Puteri UMNO top post will involve six candidates, including its vice-chief Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi, Supreme Council member Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar and the wing’s secretary Nurul Hazwani Mohd Fauzi.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, in his speech, hoped that the party elections will run smoothly according to the guidelines set, in line with the aim of making UMNO stronger.

He also stressed that the polls were crucial as those contesting are representing UMNO Malaysia and not any other groups. - Bernama